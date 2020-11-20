Which of these SFX PSUs on 6800XT + 5600x?

Tylerdurdened
Hello, am building a PC for the first time in 10 years. It'll be in a Cooler Master NR200 SFF case. I plan on running all stock (aside from Rage Mode/auto overclock GPU). 6800XT and 5600x, all air cooled, nothing special - bare bones gaming set up.
The official PSU requirements for 6800XT on AMDs site state 750W, which by all accounts and from what laypeople are saying online, sounds a bit overkill.(6800 requires 650W and 6900XT is 850W).
There is a big price difference between 650W and 750W PSUs. Would a quality 650W be 100% safe and effective as a 750W?
These are the ones I'm debating between:
Cooler Master V650 SFX Gold. $120
Silverstone SX700-PT SFX 700W Platinum. $175
Corsair SF750 750 Platinum. $185
Is the Corsair worth such a premium? Could the Cooler Master work identically as well for this setup?
