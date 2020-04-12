Which of these CPUs should I use for BlueIris/PRTG?

I have a whole pile of hardware and I want to build a single system with Windows 10. I want to run BlueIris, and unfortunately it's a Windows-only platform. I will be running a light load on it, probably 1-3 cameras. I am also considering running PRTG on the system, and *maybe* running Backblaze on it as a centralized offsite backup, but I haven't decided on that yet. Probably just BlueIris and PRTG.



The intent is to pick the best out of the lot and sell off/dispose of the rest. I have too much stuff laying around and need it gone, but I also need to make the most sense. I have plenty of RAM for whatever option I pick.



So, here are the CPUs I am looking at:

-i7-4790k

-Xeon E3-1225v3

-Xeon E3-1275v2

(I also have an E3-1220v2 & E3-1225v2, and some dual cores, but these options probably make more sense)



I have Supermicro X9SCL+-F, X10SLM-F, Dell T110ii, T20 & Optiplex 3020 as well as a Gigabyte H81M-DS2V with a case and Corsair CX430M.



The i7-4790k is the fastest, but easiest to probably sell and I'm not crazy about the H81 board (they 4790k's still fetch a nice price on the used market). I have a Z97 board, but no onboard video and it's ATX, so it's probably out. The 1275 is the next fastest, and probably high on my list either with the Dell chassis or Supermicro, but it is older tech being a V2. The 1225v3 is the same age as the 4790k, currently in the T20 but could be used in the X10 boards. The T110ii is probably a pain to sell and will use the 1275v2, but still getting long in the tooth.



Then, the other option would be to just sell everything and build a new system, which would probably be a Ryzen consumer based rig.



What seems like the best option here?