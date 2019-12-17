Which of the following CPUs did you/are you buying in the next 60 days

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by notarat, Dec 17, 2019 at 2:26 PM.

Which of the following CPUs did/are you buying in the next 60 days

This poll will close on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:26 PM.

  1. AMD Threadripper 3970X

  2. AMD Threadripper 3960X

  3. AMD R9 Ryzen 3950X

  4. Intel Core i9 10980XE

  5. Intel Core i9-10940X

  6. Intel Core i9-10900X

  7. Other

  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:26 PM
notarat
    notarat

    Just wondering who's bought/buying what
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:28 PM
jmilcher
    jmilcher

    2 glaring omissions: 1) none 2)3900x
     
    Sulphademus, auntjemima and defaultluser like this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:28 PM
Westwood Arrakis
    Westwood Arrakis

    Ran with a 3600 about two months ago. Zero complaints being matched to a 1060.
     
    horrorshow and kirbyrj like this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM
mikeo
    mikeo

    3970x, beast mode in resolve.
     
    drescherjm likes this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:31 PM
notarat
    notarat

    None & 3900X would be under "Other" would they not?
     
    sabrewolf732 likes this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:36 PM
Zarathustra[H]
    Zarathustra[H]

    I did buy a 3960x in the next 60 days :p
     
    HAL_404, Sulphademus and notarat like this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:42 PM
notarat
    notarat

    Yeah I tried to change that but it would not let me...

    If I were to use a time machine and go back to edit it, it'd read, "Which processor did you buy in the last 60 days or, are you buying in the next 60 days?"

    That's kinda difficult to fit in the poll question since I'm still operating on ~3hrs sleep this week...
     
    Zarathustra[H] likes this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:57 PM
Zarathustra[H]
    Zarathustra[H]

    No worries, I was just giving you a mild ribbing. :p
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 3:11 PM
doox00
    doox00

    Need to be able to select multiple options.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 3:11 PM
mirkendargen
    mirkendargen

    I'd say you should have an "Other - Ryzen 3000 series" and "Other - Intel 10 series"
     
    horrorshow, sabrewolf732, FlawleZ and 1 other person like this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 3:14 PM
DogsofJune
    DogsofJune

    There will be a purchase in the immediate future. Battling on 3600 or 3700x though

    MC has the 3600 for $169 right now. So tempting
     
    kirbyrj likes this.
  Dec 17, 2019 at 4:05 PM
thesmokingman
    thesmokingman

    Change other to other Ryzen.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 4:21 PM
notarat
    notarat

    For those of you wanting "Other Ryzen"...or "Other Intel" I understand. However, Other CPU's weren't "launched" in November 2019. These 6 processors were. I'm trying to gauge the amount purchased of each of these 6 since their Nov launch dates...
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 5:23 PM
defaultluser
    defaultluser

    I'm not buying for at least another 3-6 months, but by then I'm hoping Ryzen 4000 will be out, and they have the same massive discounts they did on the 2700x on Zen 2 release (prices have already fallen by $30 since launch). That and the release of the B550 chipset wouldbe fantastic.

    3700x should be plenty for the next five years, and double the number of cores on my 4790k.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 5:23 PM
mirkendargen
    mirkendargen

    Fair point, but it's still what people would most likely be cross-shopping with the newly released ones. Like, say they were waiting for benchmarks/pricing of the new stuff before deciding on whether to get it or the mainstream parts from a few months ago.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 8:00 PM
jmilcher
    jmilcher

    Considering the popularity of each choice, I think an accurate poll would offer those.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 1:26 AM
notarat
    notarat

    Considering I don't care about CPUs other than these 6 I'm fine with the accuracy.

    Edited: Seems only 3 of the 6 are actually available based on the voting so far
     
    mikeo likes this.
  Dec 18, 2019 at 1:35 AM
mikeo
    mikeo

    10980xe paper launch.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 7:52 AM
harvestor
    harvestor

    2700x on a very good black friday deal, the prices up here in canada on the newest stuff is still very high.

    Paired with a 1070ti its been a nice little combo for me
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 8:01 AM
notarat
    notarat

    It's a good CPU. Currently using one in my other system and I've never had a complaint about it.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 7:46 PM
horrorshow
    horrorshow

    Put together 3600x backbone a little over a week ago..

    ZERO complaints.
     
  Dec 20, 2019 at 11:43 PM
HAL_404
    HAL_404

    Who wants to know? :cautious: lol

    I just purchased a Ryzen 5 2600 last night

    why is it that, the more we type out sentences on a keyboard the worse our spelling and grammar become?
     
