Which of the following CPUs did you/are you buying in the next 60 days

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by notarat, Dec 17, 2019 at 2:26 PM.
Just wondering who's bought/buying what
2 glaring omissions: 1) none 2)3900x
Ran with a 3600 about two months ago. Zero complaints being matched to a 1060.
3970x, beast mode in resolve.
None & 3900X would be under "Other" would they not?
I did buy a 3960x in the next 60 days
Yeah I tried to change that but it would not let me...
If I were to use a time machine and go back to edit it, it'd read, "Which processor did you buy in the last 60 days or, are you buying in the next 60 days?"
That's kinda difficult to fit in the poll question since I'm still operating on ~3hrs sleep this week...
No worries, I was just giving you a mild ribbing.
Need to be able to select multiple options.
I'd say you should have an "Other - Ryzen 3000 series" and "Other - Intel 10 series"
There will be a purchase in the immediate future. Battling on 3600 or 3700x though
MC has the 3600 for $169 right now. So tempting
Change other to other Ryzen.
For those of you wanting "Other Ryzen"...or "Other Intel" I understand. However, Other CPU's weren't "launched" in November 2019. These 6 processors were. I'm trying to gauge the amount purchased of each of these 6 since their Nov launch dates...
I'm not buying for at least another 3-6 months, but by then I'm hoping Ryzen 4000 will be out, and they have the same massive discounts they did on the 2700x on Zen 2 release (prices have already fallen by $30 since launch). That and the release of the B550 chipset wouldbe fantastic.
3700x should be plenty for the next five years, and double the number of cores on my 4790k.
Fair point, but it's still what people would most likely be cross-shopping with the newly released ones. Like, say they were waiting for benchmarks/pricing of the new stuff before deciding on whether to get it or the mainstream parts from a few months ago.
Considering the popularity of each choice, I think an accurate poll would offer those.
Considering I don't care about CPUs other than these 6 I'm fine with the accuracy.
Edited: Seems only 3 of the 6 are actually available based on the voting so far
10980xe paper launch.
2700x on a very good black friday deal, the prices up here in canada on the newest stuff is still very high.
Paired with a 1070ti its been a nice little combo for me
It's a good CPU. Currently using one in my other system and I've never had a complaint about it.
Put together 3600x backbone a little over a week ago..
ZERO complaints.
Who wants to know? lol
I just purchased a Ryzen 5 2600 last night
