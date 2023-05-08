which non-ISP email?

P

philb2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,282
So comcast email sucks. We are wedded into their network for cable, internet, VoIP and security, so I'm not exactly (right now) looking to switch ISP. Besdes the main alternative where I live is AY&T, and I'm not happy with them (cellphone).

So I'm consdering, at the urge of my wife, other emai servers. I'll just say that in the past few days, my wife has learned about tracert, mail server names, IMAP vs. SMTP, etc. Stuff she was very happy not knowing about. I'm not happy that I can't solve this problem,

So what are my non-ISP email alternatives? What is good and bad about gmail, outlook.com, icloud? Any others? Has to integrate with iPhone and Outlook on Windows.

I already have a Yahoo email account, which I use for "throwaway" messages, and I would never use it as my primary account,
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
27,422
I prefer outlook.com myself, though I use multiple Gmail accounts for various things too. You could consider proton mail too.
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
21,089
Go register your own domain with likes of Gandi.net and get 3 free accounts, done. Forget all these other free providers.
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
27,422
MrGuvernment said:
Go register your own domain with likes of Gandi.net and get 3 free accounts, done. Forget all these other free providers.
Click to expand...
Bad idea. You don't want your domain registrar to be your email host. Also, who has ever heard of gandi.net? You can use a domain with Gmail separately and register at a reputable registrar.
 
GoldenTiger

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
27,422
philb2 said:
I never heard of them.


If I keep comcast as my ISP, and sign up for gmail, what's the deal on needing a registrar?
Click to expand...
You don't need a registrar, just if you want a domain for yourself instead of @gmail.com :).
 
MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
21,089
GoldenTiger said:
Bad idea. You don't want your domain registrar to be your email host. Also, who has ever heard of gandi.net? You can use a domain with Gmail separately and register at a reputable registrar.
Click to expand...
Everyone and anyone who deals with domain registrars as part of their job has heard of Gandi.net and anyone who has a whim of concern of privacy of some degree vs Google / MS. And if you are that worried then register your own domain and sign up with proton, or some other email provider.
 
U

uOpt

Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
984
It's not my mail email but I rate gmail as very good. I don't like outlook. Yahoo is a joke compare to gmail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top