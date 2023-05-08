which non-ISP email?

So comcast email sucks. We are wedded into their network for cable, internet, VoIP and security, so I'm not exactly (right now) looking to switch ISP. Besdes the main alternative where I live is AY&T, and I'm not happy with them (cellphone).



So I'm consdering, at the urge of my wife, other emai servers. I'll just say that in the past few days, my wife has learned about tracert, mail server names, IMAP vs. SMTP, etc. Stuff she was very happy not knowing about. I'm not happy that I can't solve this problem,



So what are my non-ISP email alternatives? What is good and bad about gmail, outlook.com, icloud? Any others? Has to integrate with iPhone and Outlook on Windows.



I already have a Yahoo email account, which I use for "throwaway" messages, and I would never use it as my primary account,