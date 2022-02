havoc lingers said:



My wishlist is

caustics with RTXGI: beta version in Unreal realtime light refraction and reflection with smooth perfromance native screen space global illumination DLSS 3+ Which next gen features are you expecting with RTX 4000 in games?My wishlist is Click to expand...

For #1, it is already supported in DXR for current hardware and included in Unreal Engine 4. I just don't know if there are any current games that utilize it. The current method of doing ray-traced caustics is on the expensive side in relation to performance with current hardware. "Next gen" can improve the performance through brute force until the rendering method itself is improved.With #3, "native" SSGI isn't a thing. It can't be done without the finished and rendered pixel information. Anything that can't be done in the texture or geometry pipeline is done in shaders. That is what RTGI is for. It takes the lighting out of the pixel pipeline and puts it into the rendering pipeline. The same can be applied to your #2.DLSS constantly improves on the software side. I don't know if there is a way to improve Tensor cores to make it better.There is really nothing I can imagine for future cards at this point other than for the hardware to continually improve. But I don't get paid the big bucks to create a use for hardware that is the result of untold amounts of money and time in research and development.