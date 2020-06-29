Which monitor should i buy?

Hey there, i'm at a point where i'm ready to take a leap and upgrade my monitor. I've looked up online and found these 2 appealing, Dell S2716DGR / Acer XB241H



Both are currently on sale for about 500$ cad

Both are TN monitors

Both are 144hz

The only difference that i seem to find is the size, Dell is a 27in while Acer is a 24in.

Also discount price on the Dell is 250$cad while it's only 40$ discount on Acer,



i know it seems like a no brainer on what monitor i should buy considering the difference in size+discount but i'd like to know if there is a major difference, am I missing something?



Thanks



PS: i run a GTX 1660 super

Also 500$ is pretty much all i'm willing to put for a monitor