Which monitor manufacture is good?

T

timlab55

n00b
Joined
Nov 26, 2021
Messages
2
I have a choice of either a Samsung, LG, Deco, Sceptre and ViewSonic. First I have to tell you about my system, it's a Z-390-E motherboard, with i7-9700K chip. On top of that my GPU is a RX 5500 XT8GB OC. In addition to all this, my CPU has it's own GPU as well. I have two 27" monitors and a 17" monitor. 1 monitor is a Lenovo, then an AUSU, and the the 17" is a Hannspree. The 17" is the one being replaced. I'm would like to go with at least a 34/35 inch ultra wide monitor, 144hz, but I'll settle for a 120hz as well. I play COD, World of Warhips and RIsk as far as games go, and then I also working on two websites. So out of the 5 brands I mention, which order would you put them in #1 = 1st choice.
Thanks
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,904
Every single display needs to be evaluated on its own merit, regardless of manufacturer.
All of them have flaws/problems, some major. And things dont always improve.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
3,270
Nenu said:
Every single display needs to be evaluated on its own merit, regardless of manufacturer.
All of them have flaws/problems, some major. And things dont always improve.
Click to expand...
Many also source the exact same panel, just go different routes as to coating, bezel, extra features, etc. Brand doesn't always mean best where/when different models are being looked at/compared.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top