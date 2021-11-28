Which monitor manufacture is good?

I have a choice of either a Samsung, LG, Deco, Sceptre and ViewSonic. First I have to tell you about my system, it's a Z-390-E motherboard, with i7-9700K chip. On top of that my GPU is a RX 5500 XT8GB OC. In addition to all this, my CPU has it's own GPU as well. I have two 27" monitors and a 17" monitor. 1 monitor is a Lenovo, then an AUSU, and the the 17" is a Hannspree. The 17" is the one being replaced. I'm would like to go with at least a 34/35 inch ultra wide monitor, 144hz, but I'll settle for a 120hz as well. I play COD, World of Warhips and RIsk as far as games go, and then I also working on two websites. So out of the 5 brands I mention, which order would you put them in #1 = 1st choice.

Thanks