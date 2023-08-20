Which mobo do you recommend as a replacement for an old Asus Maximus IV Extreme

This has to do with my older build. This link:It became okay after all I did in the previous thread but it started to act up recently so I guess the fix lasted for one year. It just locks up (Freezes) and you can only restart or turn off the pc to get it back to work. There are no BSOD's at all. Sometimes after restarts, the OS drive goes missing although it is a new SSD drive. I suspect the motherboard again. I think it stops detecting the drive after some time. I stress tested the system and tested the RAM again and it was all okay. Some USB ports are also bad in the motherboard and one NIC is also bad so I just want to replace it. Since I'm not going to overclock the 2700K again, which mobo would you get?