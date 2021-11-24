Which MacBook?

My wife is looking to replace her 2016 MacBook (core i7, 8GB, 512gb) with a newer one as the battery is starting to go, and it's starting to feel a bit sluggish in some apps.



I wouldn't say she's a power user, but she 1) keeps a huge number of browser tabs e.g. 30 open, 3) uses some 3D home/renovation design tools, and 2) does what I would call "basic" financial modeling in Excel e.g. vlookups, circular referencing, a few macros in VBA.



Would a base M1 13.3 8gb MacBook suffice, or should she be looking at the MacBook M1 Pro 14 with 16gb? She normally replaces her laptops for 4-5 years.