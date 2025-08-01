  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Which laptop to keep: Dell G5 SE 5505 or Dell G7 7588?

E

Executioner

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
916
I need to decide which laptop to keep. Used mainly for gaming in the evenings.

Dell G5 SE 5505:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Cores 16 Threads
Screen Size: 15.6 in
RAM Size: 32 GB DDR4
GPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H with Radeon Graphics RX 5600M
Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080 @144Hz Refresh Rate

Dell G7 7588
Processor: Intel i7-8750H @ 2.2GHz 6 Cores 12 Threads
Screen Size: 15.6 in
RAM Size: 32 GB DDR4
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design
Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080 @120Hz Refresh Rate

I guess both of these are budget laptops, but it looks like the G7 has a better build quality than the G5.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top