Which laptop to keep: Dell G5 SE 5505 or Dell G7 7588?

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 916
I need to decide which laptop to keep. Used mainly for gaming in the evenings.
Dell G5 SE 5505:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 Cores 16 Threads
Screen Size: 15.6 in
RAM Size: 32 GB DDR4
GPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H with Radeon Graphics RX 5600M
Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080 @144Hz Refresh Rate
Dell G7 7588
Processor: Intel i7-8750H @ 2.2GHz 6 Cores 12 Threads
Screen Size: 15.6 in
RAM Size: 32 GB DDR4
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design
Maximum Resolution: 1920x1080 @120Hz Refresh Rate
I guess both of these are budget laptops, but it looks like the G7 has a better build quality than the G5.
