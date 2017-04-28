which is better: dust filter material sheet or buy the actual fan filter? And why aluminum filter?

Looks quiet a bit cheaper to me.



$5: 40"x40" nylon mesh sheet gives 49 140mm squares or 64 120mm squares.

Between $0.50 to $1 per 1/2" linear foot of magnetic tape from Home Depot or Amazon or Ebay.

120mm needs less than 19", 140mm needs less than 22" of tape.



$1.50 to $3 for a 140mm filter with almost no effort. For comparison, $20 would net you between 7 and 15 140mm filters worth of coverage.



Well i guess maybe a little more for some paint or colored tape or paper to pretty it up depending on how it turns out.







I looked it up because same was said about making your own custom power cables. Not even close. Cheap, and on top of being able to create new cables any time you change stuff inside your case. Which i have done several times, because it's easy. Same with filters, when you have the materials you can mod your case however you like and make a new matching filter.