which is better: dust filter material sheet or buy the actual fan filter? And why aluminum filter?

Happy Hopping

https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA9F93GK7357&cm_re=fan_filter-_-9SIA9F93GK7357-_-Product

the above material says 0.22 mm PVC, 29.5 cm x 30 cm

http://www.performance-pcs.com/ultra-thin-0-45mm-pvc-fan-dust-filter-9cm.html

1) so for the above, do we go with 0.22 mm or 0.45 mm, which is better? is that the thickness of the sheet or the diameter of each hole?

==================

Then there is this:

http://www.performance-pcs.com/filterright-140mm-aluminum-fan-filter-uv-red.html

2) is it even wise to use a aluminum filter ? what does everyone use, aluminum or the above mesh PVC?

===============================

3) And I suppose this item below, is really no difference than buying a mesh material and cut the right screw hole?


http://www.performance-pcs.com/a-c-ryan-meshx-fanguard-120mm-silver.html
 
GlacierNine

GlacierNine

Those are both cosmetic, and will do very little to stop fine dust from entering the case. The 0.22mm stuff you have there actually says the holes are 0.8mm!

The actual fan filter is much better and might stop some dust, but I think really you're better off going for normal silverstone magnetic fan filters.
 
Happy Hopping

too fancy. See at this case:

http://www.jonsbo.com/en/products_36_1.html

click photo 14

you can see they have 1 long filter. Now on my current phantom 820 case, it's the same thing, 1 long piece of mesh filter.

So I'm thinking that may just work for me, as I need 1 more sheet at the front and at the top
 
Fractal Design NA

Fractal Design NA

Guarana [BAWLS] said:
these work like a charm:
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIAABJ3Y41450&cm_re=silverstone_fan_filter-_-11-999-249-_-Product
Given a choice between Nylon and PVC I'd recommend Nylon filters any day. Both catch dust fairly well, but Nylon filters do so without about half the restriction to airflow. Most Fractal Design cases use Nylon, but since we don't sell our filters separately I don't feel too conflicted in pointing out that the Silverstone filter linked here is a good example of a nylon filter. Other filters are available, but the best ones will generally have this sort of superfine woven fabric look: http://www.fractal-design.com/media/15de9868-9424-4aeb-a91e-993d99555121
 
Happy Hopping

good pt. Doing a search on nylon air filter, all I come up is people using pantyhose as air filter. There must be sheets you can buy as nylon material
 
NeedleArtist

NeedleArtist

I've been using DEMCIflex filters for years and have never found any others that can come even close in terms of their performance, quality of manufacture, fit and durability. DEMCIflex is a South African company. They ship quickly (I've never had an order take more than a week to be delivered to me) and make filters to order. The specs for most common cases/high-end chassis are in their database and if yours isn't, their website has detailed and simple to follow instructions on how to measure your case. The filters work with all case types (steel, aluminium, acrylic, etc.). They use a magnetic attachment and for non-ferous materials, come with matched magnetic adhesive "frames" that are applied to the case, to which the filters can then be attached. The filters come in black or white mesh, and over a dozen colours are available for the frames. The frames are very thin and overall the aesthetics of these filters is fantastic. They add, rather than detract from a case's appearance. www.demcifilter.com
 
Happy Hopping

I just contact them, and they are using nylon as filter material. I want to buy just the mesh material, but they don't sell it separately.

I'm hoping to modify a case by adding a piece of mesh nylon filter. And yet it seems noone sell the mesh nylon. There is those mesh material PVC that you see above, but no nylon. I find that hard to believe.
 
RanceJustice

NeedleArtist said:
I've been using DEMCIflex filters for years and have never found any others that can come even close in terms of their performance, quality of manufacture, fit and durability. DEMCIflex is a South African company. They ship quickly (I've never had an order take more than a week to be delivered to me) and make filters to order. The specs for most common cases/high-end chassis are in their database and if yours isn't, their website has detailed and simple to follow instructions on how to measure your case. The filters work with all case types (steel, aluminium, acrylic, etc.). They use a magnetic attachment and for non-ferous materials, come with matched magnetic adhesive "frames" that are applied to the case, to which the filters can then be attached. The filters come in black or white mesh, and over a dozen colours are available for the frames. The frames are very thin and overall the aesthetics of these filters is fantastic. They add, rather than detract from a case's appearance. www.demcifilter.com
Everything Happy Hopping mentioned is accurate in my experience. I purchased some custom made DEMCifilters for my case (they offer both off the shelf and custom filters, both individually and for a full case set) and they just arrived recently. I too am very impressed with their quality and features , including the magnetic frames and the extremely fine mesh of the filter area itself. I'll have to use them in my build when it is finished to make a final judgement, but at least so far they seem to be the best I've seen to date.

Oh and for what its worth, their filters (at least custom ones) actually ship from South Africa; they seem to be fabricated/assembled there, not in China somewhere. So for those who, when possible, like supporting tech companies who don't head to cheapest fabrication in Asia, they seem to be locally produced unless I'm missing something.
 
jiminator

Take your computer off the floor and put it on your desk, also stop smoking, and you will greatly diminish any problems with dust.
 
Happy Hopping

I supposed in the end, if all I can get is the plastic frame w/ the nylon inside, I'll go for it. But do you guys know the profit margin here? We are talking about a piece of mesh and a plastic frame for US$14. I can easily use a mesh and cover the fan area for a lot cheaper

I just can't believe noone in the internet sell these nylon mesh material

I can see the reason people use pantyhose as dust filter, I just need a good story to explain to the cashier why I am really buying the pantyhose :D

 
Guarana [BAWLS]

That's a terrible way to make a filter. But whatever floats your goat.

(The one I linked is 8$, so half of what you're talking about.)
 
Happy Hopping

I won't go that low. But so far, noone knows. I post this at 1 other forum, no response neither
 
Spartacus

I've seen mention of using dryer sheets as filter material.

Anybody tried that and how did it work?

.
 
Snowdog

NeedleArtist said:
I've been using DEMCIflex filters for years and have never found any others that can come even close in terms of their performance, quality of manufacture, fit and durability. DEMCIflex is a South African company. They ship quickly (I've never had an order take more than a week to be delivered to me) and make filters to order. The specs for most common cases/high-end chassis are in their database and if yours isn't, their website has detailed and simple to follow instructions on how to measure your case. The filters work with all case types (steel, aluminium, acrylic, etc.). They use a magnetic attachment and for non-ferous materials, come with matched magnetic adhesive "frames" that are applied to the case, to which the filters can then be attached. The filters come in black or white mesh, and over a dozen colours are available for the frames. The frames are very thin and overall the aesthetics of these filters is fantastic. They add, rather than detract from a case's appearance. www.demcifilter.com
IMO:

Preferably buy a case with Good filtering: Like the Fractal ones, The filters are HUGE, many times larger than the fans, this extra surface area means you can get still get decent airflow, with decent filtering. With a filter the size of your fan, you end up restricting more, or letting more dust through or both. I really haven't seen an aftermarket add-on that comes close.

If you are going to do aftermarket filtering make sure it is something like the DEMCiflex system that creates a way for you to easily pop the filter off from the outside. If you have to take apart your computer, or unscrew fans to get get at filters that is just way too much of a PITA to bother with. You want something that pops off instantly, for easy monthly cleaning.
 
Happy Hopping

Okay, I found this, could some of you have a look and tell me if we can do this on PC :

http://www.ebay.com/itm/100-Mesh-149-Micron-Nylon-Filter-Mesh-Cloth-Fabric-Water-Liquid-Strain-Polyester-/132138702375?hash=item1ec4149627:g:biYAAOSwDKtY15mD

it's ebay item no. 132138702375

it says 100 Mesh/149 Micron Nylon Filter Mesh Cloth Fabric Water Liquid Strain Polyester

what is 100 mesh / 149 micron means? What does Decifilter use?

Also, I found:

b)

http://www.ebay.com/itm/10-ft-Length-Nylon-Filtration-100-Mesh-150-m-Water-Oil-Filter-Cloth-3m-/322130322045?hash=item4b0076a27d:g:MqcAAOSwepZXTPJ4

eBay item number:
322130322045

this is 100 Mesh 150 um

c) this is 60 mesh / 250 um

http://www.ebay.com/itm/New-40x40-Nylon-Filtration-60-Mesh-250-m-Water-Oil-Filter-Cloth-1mx1m-/222131387383?hash=item33b80ffbf7:g:AoMAAOSwn8FXSBS~

d) and this is 120 mesh / 125 nylon

http://www.ebay.com/itm/120-Mesh-125-Nylon-Filter-Mesh-Cloth-Fabric-Water-Liquid-Strain-Polyester-White-/231958803328?hash=item3601d27380:g:x7YAAOSwa81XSQ~l

e) and this is 200 mesh / 75 um

http://www.ebay.com/itm/10-ft-Length-Nylon-Filtration-200-Mesh-75-m-Water-Oil-Filter-Cloth-3m-/222135441001?hash=item33b84dd669:g:l90AAOSw3ihXTPVa
 
Kamber

NeedleArtist said:
I've been using DEMCIflex filters for years and have never found any others that can come even close in terms of their performance, quality of manufacture, fit and durability. DEMCIflex is a South African company. They ship quickly (I've never had an order take more than a week to be delivered to me) and make filters to order. The specs for most common cases/high-end chassis are in their database and if yours isn't, their website has detailed and simple to follow instructions on how to measure your case. The filters work with all case types (steel, aluminium, acrylic, etc.). They use a magnetic attachment and for non-ferous materials, come with matched magnetic adhesive "frames" that are applied to the case, to which the filters can then be attached. The filters come in black or white mesh, and over a dozen colours are available for the frames. The frames are very thin and overall the aesthetics of these filters is fantastic. They add, rather than detract from a case's appearance. www.demcifilter.com
Thanks! Going to check these out!
 
Happy Hopping

I know, but the case is similar to a scratch build, there is no "slider" for a retention mechanism anyway. Look at the front filter of the phantom 820 from nzxt, it's a fixed filter, I just use air spray to clean it all these years.

I bought 1 m x 1 m of 150 mesh, 106 micron filter at ebay. Just tell me 150 mesh is the right choice, people. I know 106 micron is, because Decifilter is using 100 micron
 
Snowdog

Happy Hopping

I know that. But my total cost is $5 for 1m x 1m. I simply have to drill the holes, duct tape the mesh, and screw the fan on. That's it. AT my phantom 820, my top and front filter is a FIXED mesh, cannot be removed, so we are essentially talking about the same thing. My bottom filter is removable, and it's convenient. w/ my top and front filter, I just use air spray w/ my vacuum cleaner sucking the dust out.
 
Happy Hopping

Update: my mesh filter sheet has arrived from ebay. On my NZXT tower, I can see the little square on the filter. With this piece of mesh sheet that arrives, my eyes can't see the little square. but it is 100 micron.

Regardless, is it a good thing or a bad thing that the little square is smaller than the ones from a typical tower filter?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

good for keeping dust out, bad for airflow. I would suggest testing to see what the difference in temps/air flow are. imo cleaning more often is better than cutting airflow in half or worse.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

I'm just from the old school mind set that airflow is better then keeping out a bit of dust. that size filter is a little more restrictive so youll just have to test and see if youre happy with it.
 
jiminator

BTW: if you want to reduce the amount of dust in your computer, then never put it on the floor. Put it on your desk or at least 1' above the ground. It will vastly reduce the amount of dust that accumulates in your system.
 
whatevs

Looks quiet a bit cheaper to me.

$5: 40"x40" nylon mesh sheet gives 49 140mm squares or 64 120mm squares.
Between $0.50 to $1 per 1/2" linear foot of magnetic tape from Home Depot or Amazon or Ebay.
120mm needs less than 19", 140mm needs less than 22" of tape.

$1.50 to $3 for a 140mm filter with almost no effort. For comparison, $20 would net you between 7 and 15 140mm filters worth of coverage.

Well i guess maybe a little more for some paint or colored tape or paper to pretty it up depending on how it turns out.



I looked it up because same was said about making your own custom power cables. Not even close. Cheap, and on top of being able to create new cables any time you change stuff inside your case. Which i have done several times, because it's easy. Same with filters, when you have the materials you can mod your case however you like and make a new matching filter.
 
Happy Hopping

Okay, I need some help here: I figure out that the size all of us need is 60 pores per inch. How to convert 60 pores per inch to micron?
in other words, this is too small,

New 40''x40'' Nylon Filtration 150 Mesh 106μm

what is the equivalent of the above back to 60 pores per inch?

My own loose calculation is approx. 700 micron. But I don't know how many ?? mesh it should be
 
Guarana [BAWLS]

whatevs said:
Looks quiet a bit cheaper to me.

$5: 40"x40" nylon mesh sheet gives 49 140mm squares or 64 120mm squares.
Between $0.50 to $1 per 1/2" linear foot of magnetic tape from Home Depot or Amazon or Ebay.
120mm needs less than 19", 140mm needs less than 22" of tape.

$1.50 to $3 for a 140mm filter with almost no effort. For comparison, $20 would net you between 7 and 15 140mm filters worth of coverage.

Well i guess maybe a little more for some paint or colored tape or paper to pretty it up depending on how it turns out.



I looked it up because same was said about making your own custom power cables. Not even close. Cheap, and on top of being able to create new cables any time you change stuff inside your case. Which i have done several times, because it's easy. Same with filters, when you have the materials you can mod your case however you like and make a new matching filter.
You're missing two key calculations here:

1) Time - at 20$ An hour if it takes you more than 10 minutes to make one, you're losing dramatically.
2) Ease of access - I'll absolutely pay the extra for something that is a drop in place solution.

Now if it were a 20-30$ filter you could make for 3$ in material? Then, go for it, the time investment is worth it.

So for the power cable comparison:

People buy pre-made power cables because removing pins from those ATX style connectors is a pain in the fucking ass and not worth the time and effort for most of us. (I've done it, but if I had to do more than a few, I am absolutely buying a pre-made cable.)
 
IdiotInCharge

IdiotInCharge

Reminds me to clean my filters- a quick check on the front shows them to be fairly dirty.

Inside of the case, near six years on? Spotless. Using the filters that came with my Fractal Design Define 3 (really old!) and a pair of the Silverstone 14cm magnetic screw-on filters, for the side intake and one top intake. A Corsair Hydro 80i is set up on the back as exhaust.
 
