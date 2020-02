which is better: dust filter material sheet or buy the actual fan filter? And why aluminum filter?

I've been using DEMCIflex filters for years and have never found any others that can come even close in terms of their performance, quality of manufacture, fit and durability. DEMCIflex is a South African company. They ship quickly (I've never had an order take more than a week to be delivered to me) and make filters to order. The specs for most common cases/high-end chassis are in their database and if yours isn't, their website has detailed and simple to follow instructions on how to measure your case. The filters work with all case types (steel, aluminium, acrylic, etc.). They use a magnetic attachment and for non-ferous materials, come with matched magnetic adhesive "frames" that are applied to the case, to which the filters can then be attached. The filters come in black or white mesh, and over a dozen colours are available for the frames. The frames are very thin and overall the aesthetics of these filters is fantastic. They add, rather than detract from a case's appearance. www.demcifilter.com