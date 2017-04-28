which is better: dust filter material sheet or buy the actual fan filter? And why aluminum filter?

Happy Hopping
[H]ardness Supreme
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=9SIA9F93GK7357&cm_re=fan_filter-_-9SIA9F93GK7357-_-Product
the above material says 0.22 mm PVC, 29.5 cm x 30 cm
http://www.performance-pcs.com/ultra-thin-0-45mm-pvc-fan-dust-filter-9cm.html
1) so for the above, do we go with 0.22 mm or 0.45 mm, which is better? is that the thickness of the sheet or the diameter of each hole?
==================
Then there is this:
http://www.performance-pcs.com/filterright-140mm-aluminum-fan-filter-uv-red.html
2) is it even wise to use a aluminum filter ? what does everyone use, aluminum or the above mesh PVC?
===============================
3) And I suppose this item below, is really no difference than buying a mesh material and cut the right screw hole?
http://www.performance-pcs.com/a-c-ryan-meshx-fanguard-120mm-silver.html
