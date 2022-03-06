Which headphone setup offers great positional surround and bass?

So let me start by saying that I have tried the Mobius and was very disappointed with that one. Bass was so so and the Waves 3D was nothing special.



I am looking for which headphone/headset offers the best soundstage with great positional accuracy and have BASS. It seems to be hard to find such a setup. Maybe the Astro A40?



Also, when it comes to PC games..I am always confused how to get Dolby Atmos or the best 3D surround with headphones. I have tried Stereo then setting Dolby atmos option but even watching a dolby atmos demo does not seem to give very good surround performance. Maybe I am spoiled by my HT room.

Sure if I use my SXFI gamer with the xfi option the sound feels more coming from the room but that is also pretty echo heavy. Maybe there is nothing really much better?

Right now I was leaning towards the old G933 (bonus points for syncing with my SignalRGB themes) or the A40 with the box.



Anyway, hopefully I can get some feedback about this.



Thanks



PS I understand that if the game offers a "surround" or headphone options already, I should be using that one, rightt? But if it does not..that is where my doubts begin.