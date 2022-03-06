Which headphone setup offers great positional surround and bass?

So let me start by saying that I have tried the Mobius and was very disappointed with that one. Bass was so so and the Waves 3D was nothing special.

I am looking for which headphone/headset offers the best soundstage with great positional accuracy and have BASS. It seems to be hard to find such a setup. Maybe the Astro A40?

Also, when it comes to PC games..I am always confused how to get Dolby Atmos or the best 3D surround with headphones. I have tried Stereo then setting Dolby atmos option but even watching a dolby atmos demo does not seem to give very good surround performance. Maybe I am spoiled by my HT room.
Sure if I use my SXFI gamer with the xfi option the sound feels more coming from the room but that is also pretty echo heavy. Maybe there is nothing really much better?
Right now I was leaning towards the old G933 (bonus points for syncing with my SignalRGB themes) or the A40 with the box.

Anyway, hopefully I can get some feedback about this.

Thanks

PS I understand that if the game offers a "surround" or headphone options already, I should be using that one, rightt? But if it does not..that is where my doubts begin.
 
problem seems to be nobody is making multi-driver headphones anymore. they all are using single drivers with some sort of virtual surround. so youd need to hunt for a pair or try some current ones. the RIG series by plantronics come with atmos and seem to get good bass but the positional effect was mixed reviews. Sennheiser makes some nice sets too. razor has their own surround thing that seems ok. razor also made a 7.1 set with multi drivers that actually did work good, if you want to hunt for a used pair or old stock...
 
pendragon1 said:
problem seems to be nobody is making multi-driver headphones anymore. they all are using single drivers with some sort of virtual surround. so youd need to hunt for a pair or try some current ones. the RIG series by plantronics come with atmos and seem to get good bass but the positional effect was mixed reviews. Sennheiser makes some nice sets too. razor has their own surround thing that seems ok. razor also made a 7.1 set with multi drivers that actually did work good, if you want to hunt for a used pair or old stock...
So the old 7.1 with actual multi speakers did work? I always thought they were gimickky. I need to find one :)
 
pendragon1 said:
problem seems to be nobody is making multi-driver headphones anymore. they all are using single drivers with some sort of virtual surround. so youd need to hunt for a pair or try some current ones. the RIG series by plantronics come with atmos and seem to get good bass but the positional effect was mixed reviews. Sennheiser makes some nice sets too. razor has their own surround thing that seems ok. razor also made a 7.1 set with multi drivers that actually did work good, if you want to hunt for a used pair or old stock...
Yea no. They aren’t made anymore because they were gimmicky and most reviewers, consumers and gamers said they weren’t effective at surround. But it makes sense. You can’t effectively, positionally place micro drivers in a headset and expect actual 7.1 surround.

Anyone who thought that worked, never had a proper, nice 7.1 home theater setup.

Headphone surround was a gimmick and the market proved that by basically almost all companies giving up on selling them.

You can have decent simulated surround, or excellent stereo.

OP- I have a few pairs of higher end headphones and a decent dedicated external dac along with a matching headphone amp.

I have some nice open back planar headphones and they provide excellent spacial awareness. Just an idea. The market moved away from “surround” headphones for a reason.
 
