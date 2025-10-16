Which GPU for a spare parts build to sell

My son and I are starting to flip pcs.. I used to do this way back in the day.. but haven't done it since 2018



The first machine that we are going to try and flip is as follows



I5 10400

Asus prime z490-a

32gb ddr4 3200(2x16)

We haven't decided which one of the M.2s that we have laying around will go into this...



What's going to be a good graphics card for this? I'd like to keep the budget at $200 or below but I could stretch it a little bit if I need to



It's all about price to performance part of me is thinking maybe an Intel Arc b580... But even an old RTX 3060 12 gig might be a good option? But for about the same price I could get a used 4060 or even a 5060?



I'm just trying to figure out what is going to give a good price to performance and have a high likelihood that somebody is going to pay a decent premium even though the CPU is dated I mean as long as it looks good right? Lol



Thanks in advance to everyone