  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Which GPU for a spare parts build to sell

E

EricFX1984

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2010
Messages
1,136
My son and I are starting to flip pcs.. I used to do this way back in the day.. but haven't done it since 2018

The first machine that we are going to try and flip is as follows

I5 10400
Asus prime z490-a
32gb ddr4 3200(2x16)
We haven't decided which one of the M.2s that we have laying around will go into this...

What's going to be a good graphics card for this? I'd like to keep the budget at $200 or below but I could stretch it a little bit if I need to

It's all about price to performance part of me is thinking maybe an Intel Arc b580... But even an old RTX 3060 12 gig might be a good option? But for about the same price I could get a used 4060 or even a 5060?

I'm just trying to figure out what is going to give a good price to performance and have a high likelihood that somebody is going to pay a decent premium even though the CPU is dated I mean as long as it looks good right? Lol

Thanks in advance to everyone
 
you only needed one thread. sell the one you already told us youre selling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top