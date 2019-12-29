Which GPU brand generally has the best build quality?

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by oblongpolygon, Dec 29, 2019 at 7:05 PM.

    oblongpolygon

    oblongpolygon [H]Lite

    A quick question for those in the know...

    Which GPU brand generally has the best build quality?

    If there's a tendency of one brand to put together cards with a concern for build quality, then this is what I want to know.

    I understand that build quality probably also depends on the model - some premium cards from more "budget" brands might have a better build quality than budget cards from "pricey" brands.

    At this point, it's really just about helping to separate my options.

    I currently have a 1050 Ti in my machine, and feel like a 1660 SUPER is the right sort of replacement.
     
    Wat

    Wat n00b

    Bfg was always pretty good
     
    matt167

    matt167 Gawd

    I don't think you can go wrong with EVGA, as their products are about the most premium available. Just not always flashy if that's your thing.

    I've owned MSI, XFX, Palit/ PNY, EVGA and currently a Gigabyte 1070.. I had a PNY 1060 give up after a couple days. But that is the only faliure I've ever had. I also tortured an EVGA Geforce 8500 GT with a massive overclock to be able to play GTA I/V and that card still works to this day
     
