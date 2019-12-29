A quick question for those in the know... Which GPU brand generally has the best build quality? If there's a tendency of one brand to put together cards with a concern for build quality, then this is what I want to know. I understand that build quality probably also depends on the model - some premium cards from more "budget" brands might have a better build quality than budget cards from "pricey" brands. At this point, it's really just about helping to separate my options. I currently have a 1050 Ti in my machine, and feel like a 1660 SUPER is the right sort of replacement.