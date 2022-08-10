Which Gaming monitor? LG 42 C2? AW3423? Or AW3821?

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
10,172
Need some [H]ard advice :)

I currently have the Alienware AW3420DW Ultrawide monitor, but will be giving to my daughter as I build her a new system for school. So I'll be in the market for a new display.

I use my computer mostly for Gaming, like WoW, Lost Ark, ( might try New World ) I also play some shooters like Doom Eternal, Battlefield 4 + 5, Tiny Tina's, etc... I also use my PC for general web surfing and misc. stuff. Never for movies or TV shows, that's what my 65" is for.

So which monitor would recommend of these I am looking at?

- LG C2 42" OLED?
- Alienware AW3423 OLED?
- Aleinware AW3821?

I am a bit worried about OLED's as a PC monitor still, due to potential burn in issues down the road. The LG 42" is a TV not a true PC display. The older AW3821 is probably the best gaming display for non OLED screens.

What are your thoughts?
 
