Which gaming laptop should I keep?

I HATE the "gamer" design language of the Asus, but I am sure I can paint that red bit black and turn off the stupid RGB glow around the front. I like the look of the Alienware... all black.

I've never bought an ASUS laptop before so no idea what to expect. Not sure about quality or warranty support. I've had Dell "G" series laptops and Alienwares in the past and they were fine and lasted.

Alienware is $500 more for the same specs and is used. Same specs meaning from what i've read the AMD GPU and AMD CPU in the ASUS rivals the mobile RTX 3080 even in some cases. Idk about the Ryzen 9 5980X vs the i7-12700H...

I've never owned an AMD laptop, desktop, or anything before. I've always had Intel and Nvidia so I am unsure whether the AMD setup of the ASUS can rival the Alienware with respect to performance.

Despite my hatred of the ASUS design... the price for the specs is unreal... only $1,100 compared to the Alienware refurbished at $1,600.

Intel Core 12th Generation i7-12700H Processor (14 Core, Up to 4.70GHz, 24MB Cache, 45W)

1TB PCIe M.2 NVMe Gen 4 Class 40 Solid State Drive

16GB (2X8GB) Up to 4800MHz DDR5 SoDIMM Non-ECC

15.6 inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz 2ms with ComfortView Plus Non-Touch Display, NVIDIA G-SYNC & Advanced Optimus

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6

6-Cell, 86 WHr Lithium Ion Battery

Killer Wi-Fi 6 (6E* Pre-certified) AX1675 802.11ax 2x2 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2

$1600

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX Processor

15.6" 2560x1440 QHD 165Hz 3ms 100% sRGB Color Display

512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive SSD

16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz)

AMD Radeon RX 6800M GDDR6 GPU

WiFi 6 2x2 w/ Bluetooth 5.2

Backlit Keyboard/IR Sensor

4-Cell Battery (90 Whr)

Windows 11 OS (64-Bit)

