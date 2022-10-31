Which gaming laptop should I keep? Alienware vs Asus.

I prefer the legion pro line. They have a better cooling solution so their gpu has higher running wattage (like 140w vs 125 i think on some models). The other mfg designs throttle the cpu and gpu beyond that besides due to poor heat management design. The legion pros are also x1600 high rather than x1400, and have a peak 600 nit brightness. The 600nit peak is good when using them in bright environments, though as it relates to HDR usage - HDR has to be toned down brightness wise some or areas of the screen will wash out worse - its not FALD/OLED). Still some appreciable HDR highlight gains in games, more like "SDR+" . They also have a very rugged hinge design after redesigning the hinges from previous generation's issues. The ports on the back are super solid too, including the power port and power connector. Very sturdy laptop, best cooling solution outside of water.



All of these mfg models run hot though so I use a powered cooling pad while gaming. They are all loud when gaming too unless you use a artificial curve to throttle them considerably yourself. Anyone who says a full heat/fan curve on a mobile 3070 to 3080 isn't cranking fans to loud levels is lying. The legion can cool enough to avoid throttling though where the others can't. If I'm alone I'll use headphones or earbuds but if I'm around other people I'll use a curve to tone it down, or just stop gaming. At full power all of these laptops sound like a Cuisinart air fryer dBA wise. which as air fryers go isn't bad but for regular room noise levels, as well as right in front of your face, not so much. Some mfgs are even a little louder.