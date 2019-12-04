Which distro to install on IBM ThinkPad x41 (Centrino 1.5Ghz/1.5GB RAM)? Want to learn Linux on it..

The X41 came in regular notebook and 2-in-1 versions. OP has the latter.Place I used to work at issued some of these. OK systems overall, but the tiny 1.8" HDD was painfully slow even 14-15 years ago (it's a c.2005 system IIRC) before we all discovered just how much better SSDs are. OP mentioned being willing to put some light cash into this system, but I can't see even that being worth it. Trying to adapt the HDD PATA interface to something more modern (that will still fit in the 1.8" space) is going to suck and probably not be that cheap. Only thing I could find that might work in a quick Amazon search is a compact flash adapter (the actual SSDs in that size I found use the wrong connector). For learning purposes it's probably better to instead sink the same dollars into a RPi 4 (assuming a VM isn't somehow an option).I can't imagine running more than a text console orthe lightest of GUI desktop environments.