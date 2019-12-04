Which distro to install on IBM ThinkPad x41 (Centrino 1.5Ghz/1.5GB RAM)? Want to learn Linux on it..

I have an IBM ThinkPad X41 laptop with an Intel Pentium M 1.5Ghz CPU and 1.5GB DDR2 and a 40GB ATA hard drive (It's one of those 1.8 inch 9mm ones, I believe... not even a FULL 2.5 inch one).
It's a tablet with pen input available.
I don't think I can put in any more RAM and I don't know if there's a better HDD option for me... I'd spend a few bucks to upgrade it, unless you guys don't think it's worth it.
What distro should I install on it? I'm a beginner when it comes to *nix. I know basic terminal commands and that's about it.
Any input will be greatly appreciated.
