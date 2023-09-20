Which DDR4 kit least likely to have issues on X570?

silentcircuit
My current 32gb Gskill Ripjaws kit has always given me trouble running at rated speed and timings, and with the 5800X3D half the time won't even boot it I try to use the XMP profile. It's 3+ years old and I guess has degraded or been damaged at some point.
I am local to the Madison Heights Microcenter and planning to get a new kit later today, I'm just tired of fighting it. Hopefully it's the RAM and not the board.
Of the 32gb kits they have in stock are there any more likely to work well on my Gigabyte X570 ITX board? I'd rather not spend more if it's unnecessary, but plug and play with no issues is what matters most to me at this point.
https://www.microcenter.com/search/...4294816624+4294818702&Ntk=all&sortby=pricelow
Any help greatly appreciated. I used to be up on all of this, but that also lead me to buy the problematic kit, so asking for outside help this time.
I am leaning towards this DDR4-4000 kit, figuring that if it's rated for 4000 I can always drop it down a little if there are stability issues and it should be fine. I don't care about RGB. https://www.microcenter.com/product...sktop-memory-kit-tf13d432g4000hc18ldc01-white
