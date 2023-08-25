Which DDR4 ICs clock the highest at 1.2 volts?

For you ram experts: One of systems is an Asus G15 AMD Advantage that I use as a travel gaming rig. Because I can't help myself, I'm going to overclock the memory in it. But, I don't want to raise the memory voltage because I can't imagine the memory power delivery having a lot of overhead available.



Which ICs should get me to the highest clock speeds with 1.2 volts? I understand that I may have to loosen the timings to achieve higher speeds. The infinity fabric can clock pretty high on these Ryzen SoCs, so I should be able to get some nice latency reductions from clocking that as high as the memory will go with a 1:1 ratio. From my research, it seems like Hynix CJR, DJR, and Micron E-die are the most promising candidates.



Thanks!