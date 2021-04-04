Which current or confirmed upcoming smartphones sport <5" displays?

I know of iPhone SE at 4.7". Are there any others that are less than 5" in size? Fuck these large ass phones for sausage fingered obese people. I want something that fits comfortably in my pocket and coats without sticking out, and car cabinets (I don't drive a Ford F350 pickup truck, sorry). My Galaxy S8 is way too big & fits nowhere without sticking out and needs to be replaced. I miss my iPhone 4s from back in the day...



I'm not addicted to smartphones and just need something to text on, browse the web very rarely, and somethig with a camera that's better than a 2MP flip phone camera.



I'll be happy with even some Chinese junk as long as it works and is small and current and works in the US with 4G LTE support.



Anyone know of options or is the iPhone SE really the only option out there?