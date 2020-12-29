Which components get hot on an LSI 9207-8i HBA?

Hi all,

I think my current HBA (Dell H310) might be broken, as my ZFS pool is constantly getting corrupted data. Although it is actively cooled (by a 1000rpm 120mm fan at 7 cm distance), I can't think of any other reason than that heat has caused it to die in less than a year. As these HBAs are meant for servers with overkill airflow (explaining the tiny heatsinks), I wanted to use "overkill-heatsinks" on my replacement HBA

I already found an old CPU heatsink that should fit (after sawing the bottom off) on the HBA chip itself. But I was wondering if there are perhaps other components on the HBA that could use a little additional cooling?
If so, then I can attach some more memory heatsinks to those components as well...

My electronic component knowledge isn't enough I'm afraid to know which of these tiny components generate a lot of heat. Hopefully someone can help.

Below some pictures where I tried to number the likely candidates...

The front:
20201229_160903.jpg


The back:
20201229_174714.jpg


The CPU cooler I'm planning to use for the main chip
20201229_161412.jpg


Thanks!
 
