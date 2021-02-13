Which cases should I be looking at for triple radiators?

I realized that I have enough spare parts laying around to put together another 4 GPU rig - but they'll only fit if they're water cooled. There are a bunch of cases which can fit 2x 360x45mm radiators, but I'm not certain that will be enough cooling unless I start keeping my living room at 60f/15.5c.



Are there any cases that allow for 3x360 rads which aren't gigantic? Maybe even also with space for dual D5s? I already have a Corsair 1000D, and, while it is gigantic, it is also kind of a POS which is much larger than it really needs to be. What else should I be looking at?



Since this isn't going to be an overclocked build, I could get away with just 2x360 rads and deal with the higher fan speeds. My goal, however, is to have it be quiet enough to leave in my living room and not have the fans take over the atmosphere of the room. I'm intending to use it as an extended compute node, so it will routinely be running at 100% load for a few days at a time.



I don't need any allowances for drives as this build will have only a single NVMe as its only storage.