Which card for *INDIE & NON triple-A* games @ max settings 1440p/165 fps for 5 years?

Hello. I managed to score a 3080 and can afford it and am happy with it. But I also don't like triple-A games (most are lowest common denominator generic unoptimized and broken seen-1000-times before garbage - in my own very subjectional opinion).

So I only have an interest in today's indie games and some older triple-A games if anything.



I plan on keeping the system (and card) for 5 years hopefully without feeling the itch to upgrade the GPU any earlier due to having feeling like need to lower settings to medium to maintain 165 FPS.



In Subnautica and The Evil Within I get ~130-150 FPS already on my 3080 at all highest settings in many instances, which is concerning me about future longevity potential as it is, so thinking about a 6800 or 3070 has me worried, despite everyone saying they are *the* 1440p cards. But some other games I get a constant 165FPS. (have yet to install many games, only bought and tried ~5 games so far)



Rest of my setup is 5600x at stock, 16GB RAM at 3733mhz and 750W Corsair PSU. Monitor is FreeSync 1440p @ 165hz.



Did I make the right choice with 3080.....? or would I get just as good experience with max settings at 1440p and be able to sustain around 165FPS at max settings over the next ~5 years with a 3070 for example?