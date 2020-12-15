Which card for *INDIE & NON triple-A* games @ max settings 1440p/165 fps for 5 years?

Hello. I managed to score a 3080 and can afford it and am happy with it. But I also don't like triple-A games (most are lowest common denominator generic unoptimized and broken seen-1000-times before garbage - in my own very subjectional opinion).
So I only have an interest in today's indie games and some older triple-A games if anything.

I plan on keeping the system (and card) for 5 years hopefully without feeling the itch to upgrade the GPU any earlier due to having feeling like need to lower settings to medium to maintain 165 FPS.

In Subnautica and The Evil Within I get ~130-150 FPS already on my 3080 at all highest settings in many instances, which is concerning me about future longevity potential as it is, so thinking about a 6800 or 3070 has me worried, despite everyone saying they are *the* 1440p cards. But some other games I get a constant 165FPS. (have yet to install many games, only bought and tried ~5 games so far)

Rest of my setup is 5600x at stock, 16GB RAM at 3733mhz and 750W Corsair PSU. Monitor is FreeSync 1440p @ 165hz.

Did I make the right choice with 3080.....? or would I get just as good experience with max settings at 1440p and be able to sustain around 165FPS at max settings over the next ~5 years with a 3070 for example?
 
Yeah, RDNA3 is poised in such a way that Nvidia must be very nervous.

If RDNA1 was just a first try beta product with weaker cards, and RDNA2 is the actual BEAST, then RDNA3 is the ultimate refinement and optimization. The true Nvidia killer.
 
Or Nvidia could just pay to use the same nodes amd and apple are pumping silicon out on and instead of using some modified 10nm, have their 5nm ready by then on samsung or tsmc.

Nvidia planned ampere years ahead and never thought AMD could catch up so they cheaped out for profit margins and the only downside was that samsung sucks and can't make enough chips.
 
Should have waited for RDNA3 dude.
Why? Also I can't, I literally built this computer from ground up 3 weeks ago, I had no PC for the last 10 years. I can't wait any longer to have a gaming PC and I'm not buying an overpriced last gen card to carry me over. I want the best I can afford, right now =/ and 3080 is it. (but I also don't want to overpay if I don't need a 3080 for 165 FPS at indie games for 5 years at max, hence the point of this thread)
 
With Subnautica, I would say you may be CPU limited.


Indie games are tough to judge, in general. Because they often are not efficiently coded, relative to the feature set they offer. A good example is Praey For The Gods. Visually, it looks like an early PS4 game. But the point lighting and fur shading methods they use are currently VERY resource heavy. To be fair, that games is still in early access. But the point stands.
Subnautica is one of the cleanest 3D indies ever. Its exceptional.
 
T

Tylerdurdened

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
2,896
Hah, exactly right about indie games. That's why I got the 3080. Theoretically indie games aren't the most graphically intensive games, but due to the engines they use sometimes and perhaps inexperience in optimization, the performance hit compared to its visual quality can be off the charts and brute forcing of power may play a necessary evil role.
 
