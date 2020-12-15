Which card for *INDIE games* max settings @ 165fps?

Hello. I managed to score a 3080 and can afford it and am happy with it. But I also don't like triple-A games (most are lowest common denominator generic seen-1000-times before garbage - in my own very subjectional opinion). So I only have an interest in today's indie games and some older triple-A games if anything.



I plan on keeping the system (and card) for 5 years hopefully without feeling the itch to upgrade the GPU any earlier due to having feeling like need to lower settings to medium to maintain 165FPS (my monitor is 1440p/165hz).



In Subnautica and The Evil Within I get ~130-150 FPS already on my 3080 at all highest settings in many instances, which is concerning me about future longevity potential as it is, so thinking about a 6800 or 3070 has me worried, despite everyone saying they are *the* 1440p cards. But some other games I get a constant 165FPS. (have yet to install many games, only tried ~6 games so far)



Rest of my setup is 5600x at stock, 16GB RAM at 3733mhz and 750W Corsair PSU.



Did I make the right choice with 3080, or would I get just as good experience with max settings at 1440p/165FPS over the next ~5 years with a 3070 for example?



one more bit of important info that may change everything: my monitor is FreeSync. I never had FreeSync before (last time I had a gaming PC was in 2010). Can you tell the difference between 165FPS native and let's say 90FPS G-Synced up to 165hz? Or does it look 100% identical in terms of lag and feel to the user?