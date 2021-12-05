Which brands make prebuilts with 8th gen (Coffee Lake) Core (or AMD equiv) and TWO x16 slots?

I've been using Dell XPS desktops for many years. Currently on a Dell XPS 8900 (6th gen Core i7). I run 2 video cards, so I need 2 x PCIe x16 slots. I was planning on upgrading to a new-to-me Dell XPS 8930 with 8th gen Core i5 or i7 when I noticed the 8930 has only 1 x16 slot.Which prebuilt manufacturers have 8th gen (Coffee Lake) Core (or AMD equivalent) machines with two PCIe x16 slots?I'm not against building a PC, but when I upgrade PCs, I generally buy prebuilts that are 3-4 years old, since my computing needs aren't cutting edge and I save a lot of $$ this way. Not sure I could easily build an 8th gen Core PC for the same or lower price than I can buy one on ebay.8900 with 2 x16 slots8930 with only 1 sad x16 slot