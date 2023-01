I had the 1650W version and took it back after a week. My pc kept rebooting during gaming and when I took it back to Microcenter, the rep told me it could be drawing too much power from the wall causing my pc to freak out and reboot. It also gets loud during gaming. It doesn't turn off right away when the pc is off, it stays on for like 10-15 seconds to cool off. I've since switched over to the MSI MPG 1K PSU and been surprise that it's only $200 and out performed the $300 Thermaltake. It only has 1 12VHPWR cable and it's enough for now. It's been almost 2 weeks and no random reboot during any of my gaming. Maybe my unit was defected, who knows.