Which 500gb NVME M2 SSD would you recommend?

Will be first time using an SSD, looking at staying under $60 or so. Currently considering Samsung 970 EVO Plus or 980--though part of me would like to just get a MX500 though I know that's not practical. Any recommendations on a reliable SSD in my price range. The mixed reviews on failure rates has me a bit nervous so durability is my main concern; I don't do anything out of the ordinary with my pc; just hoping an SSD will help web browsing as even with new build: i3-10100,16gb ram and asus rog strix b460 mobo (40mb internet wifi) still getting some lag with page loads, while scrolling down etc. I went with the seagate barracuda 2tb so thinking it's the weak link here.