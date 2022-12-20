Which 4090? FE or PNY or Gigabyte

With EVGA gone I am trying to figure which one is better with a warranty / long term. I went through 3 3090 ftw3 so am a bit jaded when it comes to having a good warranty / cross ship.



I picked up a 4080 founders and my 2 friends got a Gigabyte / PNY. They seem to all want my founders edition and I was wondering if they know something I don't.



Love to get some input as someone told me the founders edition has a higher quality 'components' but I can't fact check that anywhere.



Thanks guys!