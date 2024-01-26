Which 4070ti super to buy?

Which has best performace/reliability?

  • PNY Verto

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • MSI Ventus

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Asus Tuf

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Gigabyte Windforce

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Zotac Trinity

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2001
Messages
2,463
So, Microcenter has a few RTX 4070 ti supers at $799.99 ( PNY Verto, MSI Ventus, Asus Tuf, Gigabyte Windforce, and Zotac Trinity).
I've never had a PNY or Zotac, but I've used cards from the others before.

What are your thoughts on which offers the best performance and reliability?

Besides gaming, I use my GPUs for folding@home so I'm not really interested in AMD
 
