Which 4070ti super to buy?

So, Microcenter has a few RTX 4070 ti supers at $799.99 ( PNY Verto, MSI Ventus, Asus Tuf, Gigabyte Windforce, and Zotac Trinity).
I've never had a PNY or Zotac, but I've used cards from the others before.
What are your thoughts on which offers the best performance and reliability?
Besides gaming, I use my GPUs for folding@home so I'm not really interested in AMD
