Which 1440p 27" 240hz IPS monitor should I buy?

Hi people,



I am planning to buy a monitor with a resolution of 1440p, 27 inch, a minimum refresh rate of 240hz and an IPS display. The monitor will be used only with my PC for a gaming purpose. I have chosen several models and it is difficult for me to make a final decision. The difference in specifications seems to be practically minimal/zero, and the price differences are significant. The models I was thinking about are:



iiyama G-Master GB2790QSU-B5 Gold Phoenix (around 440USD in my country)

Gigabyte M27Q X HDR KVM (around 510USD in my country)

Alienware AW2723DF (around 550USD in my country)

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQMR 27 QHD IPS 1ms 300Hz (around 740USD in my country)

BenQ Mobiuz EX270QM (around 850USD in my country)



The HDMI 2.1 input doesn't make a difference to me as I don't plan to connect the monitor to anything other than my PC. As for the other obvious differences, I know that Asus has a refresh rate of 300hz, but it still does not encourage me to pay an extra 410USD compared to the iiyama model. Are there any other reasons that I don't know that should encourage me to buy one of the more expensive models? Thanks a lot for all advises.