where's the serial # on MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

I bought the Tomahawk Max last week and installed it but I noticed it had no serial # tag on the board. There's a small tag on one of the USB shields but it's not a serial #. Only place I see a serial # is on the box the board came in. If you have this same board, does yours have a serial tag on it? I'm a bit concerned about this should the need for warranty repair ever arise (hasn't happened to date with any mobo I've had but one never knows). Anyone know why the board isn't tagged from the factory? I can send an email to MSI but wanted to ask here first.