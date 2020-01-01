where's the serial # on MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by HAL_404, Jan 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

    HAL_404

    HAL_404

    I bought the Tomahawk Max last week and installed it but I noticed it had no serial # tag on the board. There's a small tag on one of the USB shields but it's not a serial #. Only place I see a serial # is on the box the board came in. If you have this same board, does yours have a serial tag on it?

    I'm a bit concerned about this should the need for warranty repair ever arise (hasn't happened to date with any mobo I've had but one never knows). Anyone know why the board isn't tagged from the factory? I can send an email to MSI but wanted to ask here first.
     
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    pendragon1, Jan 1, 2020 at 2:08 PM
    ryan_975

    ryan_975 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Check the side of the ATX power connector. That's where it's been on a few of the motherboards I've had.
     
