Where will you be getting your reviews for Ampere and RDNA2?

harmattan

harmattan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
4,400
I think this will be the first set of major new releases where [H] won't be around in the past 20 years. Where will you all be going for reviews for the upcoming Ampere (30xx series) and RDNA 2 (60xx) that should arrive Q4? I know Gamers Nexus has kind of taken up the flag of trustworthy and in-depth sources i.e. not just Average FPS and synth benchmarks, in the past few years, but are there others? With the deluge of shills and amateurs out there, what is your list of trusted GPU reviewers?
 
S

Snowdog

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2006
Messages
10,736
Main:

Gamers Nexus: Most in depth, best at teasing out oddities, differences.

Hardware Unboxed (AKA Techspot): Widest breadth. They put it in massive test effort often with 30+ games and produce very nice comparison graphs. They also dig into their testing, and figure out what went wrong if they get any anomalous results.


I will check others like:

Digital Foundry: Usually a bit slow on card reviews, but they always have an interesting take, and good eye for image quality issues.

Anandtech: I still read for the architecture coverage, but their game testing results have often been way off/inconsistent in recent years. If they get odd results they never try to figure out why, or correct them.

TechPowerUp, for their handy big comparison graphs but I don't actually read their reviews. I don't find them in depth.

I tend to ignore Toms, PC Mag, Ars Tech... and all the minor squawkers, since I don't find they bring anything extra to the table that isn't covered better above.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top