Where will you be getting your reviews for Ampere and RDNA2?

harmattan
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2008
- Messages
- 4,400
I think this will be the first set of major new releases where [H] won't be around in the past 20 years. Where will you all be going for reviews for the upcoming Ampere (30xx series) and RDNA 2 (60xx) that should arrive Q4? I know Gamers Nexus has kind of taken up the flag of trustworthy and in-depth sources i.e. not just Average FPS and synth benchmarks, in the past few years, but are there others? With the deluge of shills and amateurs out there, what is your list of trusted GPU reviewers?