Where will you be getting your reviews for Ampere and RDNA2?

Gamers Nexus: Most in depth, best at teasing out oddities, differences.



Hardware Unboxed (AKA Techspot): Widest breadth. They put it in massive test effort often with 30+ games and produce very nice comparison graphs. They also dig into their testing, and figure out what went wrong if they get any anomalous results.





I will check others like:



Digital Foundry: Usually a bit slow on card reviews, but they always have an interesting take, and good eye for image quality issues.



Anandtech: I still read for the architecture coverage, but their game testing results have often been way off/inconsistent in recent years. If they get odd results they never try to figure out why, or correct them.



TechPowerUp, for their handy big comparison graphs but I don't actually read their reviews. I don't find them in depth.



I tend to ignore Toms, PC Mag, Ars Tech... and all the minor squawkers, since I don't find they bring anything extra to the table that isn't covered better above.