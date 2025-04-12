Where was your current generation vid card made?

With US tariffs scrambling trade flows I'm curious where different brands are making vid cards. Basically, I'm trying to get an idea of what the vid card market is going to look like in the US, at least for the next 90 days while the tariffs are sort of paused and it's 10% on everyone but China. They're certainly not all made in China, and I'm kind of expecting a lot of non-Chinese ones to get routed to the US and Chinese made models to get shipped elsewhere.



The poll is just focused on the next ~90 days. A poll would get a bit out of hand if I included all the manufacturers or all the possible countries where a board could be made, so it's just China, USA (PNY manufactures stuff in the US) and "other". The 5090 is split out because of the export ban on sending them to China. China gets the 5090D which has gimped AI capabilities, at least in theory.



I have an ASRock ARC B580 that was made in China, and I briefly had a Gigabyte 5090 that was made in Taiwan so I voted "other" for a 5090.