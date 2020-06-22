Where to source economical but reliable small LCD or similar display screens? (for example to pair with a raspberry pi for custom projects)

Wondering if anyone here can point me in the right direction. I'm considering a small custom project with a raspberry pi, (probably we all get these ideas a lot!) but what often holds me back is the need for a cheap, small display. I have looked into it a bit, but this is kind of new territory for me. I really don't want to end up with a junk screen that has issues a few months later, so I am leery of extremely cheap options, Alibaba sourcing, etc. At the same time, I do not want to spend more than I have to.



Often a project makes sense if it can be done for say, $50-100, but at $200+ it starts to not make any sense and you might as well just go buy an existing retail product (setting aside the DIY fun / hobbyist factor for a moment.)



One other point I will mention is that 90% of what I am finding are all touch screens. I don't really need a touch screen for most of my ideas, so that seems like a waste to me. Is it cheaper to get screens that do not have touch functionality, or has it become so widespread that it doesn't really affect the price anymore?



Does anyone have experience with buying cheap small screens to use on custom projects, especially with raspberry pis and other similar microcomputer setups? Where do you order them from?



I appreciate any help, thanks for reading!