Where to get thermal pads for 3080 FTW

I installed a water block on my 3080 and destroyed the stock thermal pads in the process. I'm looking to get replacement pads to have on the ready incase I need to re-install the stock heatsink.
Anyone know where I can get direct replacements?
Also, for anyone who is curious, I installed the Optimus block. Took forever to get here, but I'm very pleased with the results.
Anyone know where I can get direct replacements?
Also, for anyone who is curious, I installed the Optimus block. Took forever to get here, but I'm very pleased with the results.