Where to get good thermal tape or epoxy?

C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
14,555
I need to either get some good double-sided thermal tape or epoxy.

Anybody have any experience with current products?

Most of the stuff I am seeing is either complete trash or super expensive.

I do have a lead on some Arctic Silver thermal adhesive but I am kind of wary of getting it since it is most likely really old and I am guessing the tube with the hardener will be dried up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top