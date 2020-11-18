where to buy and what time for 6800xt (?)

so i'm wondering what time they go on sale and where. i found a (supposed) list of retailers that will be carrying them (will link below), but there are still no listings and it is close to 7am est on 11/18. anyone got any info or links on like an actual "on sale" time or whats going on? I was locked up in DC since saturday and just got home yesterday and been resting. basically went to hell and back over the weekend. if anyone has any info please share it with us. thanks guys. would love to get my hands on a 6800xt don't even care which brand or whatever. just want to have a good card for cyberpunk. still running 980ti and not sure how well that will be for cyberpunk but prob not ideal. so thanks in advance for any info / updates.