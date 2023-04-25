Why are there no 8K monitors on the market (for PCs) other than the archaic Dell UP3218K from 2017? The GPUs we have now (4090) should be able to handle many games at that resolution and for productivity, 8K would be amazing, especially if it's an OLED display.With DP 2.1 available, where the f00k are the 8K monitors? An 8K 120Hz OLED at 42", 48", or even 55" would be amazing. DP 2.1 should be able to handle that... right?Does anyone else think it's strange that literally no 8K monitors have been announced even at CES this year?