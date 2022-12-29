Where my Prusa bros at?

I have a mk3s and a mini and i have the XL on pre-order. I used to make a killing selling custom car badges but have had some family issues pop up that took up most of my free time.
I figure maybe talking about printing on these badass machines here will inspire me to get back into it.
also, i have become notorious for printing little dickbutt magnets and leaving them...everywhere.
So, what are you guys printing!?
