Where is this urgency for new GPUs coming from?

peppergomez said: what is fueling this sense of urgency for the impossible-to-find new cards from both AMD and NVIDIA? Click to expand...

You can also look at some older card to see it is more generalized than the new card, but that a cascade (new card hard to find, augment demand for older card and so on)There is a bunch of factor and our ultra precise efficiency modern supply chain world (just in time shipping, no lost, no long storage), any change in demand/supply can create chaos, just see what happened in banana when all the demand for banana (small banana restaurant use + regular banane) became 100% regular banana at the start of the pandemic, or toilet paper when the demand for industrial restaurant/office/hotel toilet paper shifted to be all residential packaged toilet paper.There is extra elements to this:) Since Pascal in 2016, nothing got people excited very much, it probably created some back up of demands in the expensive $400 plus video card market) The new offering offer nice performance by $ over the previous offering and because of the new console studio can make expensive game really massive in term of hardware demand a la Cyberpunk and so on) 4K TV plugged into GPUs work more and more, with VRR and so on) holiday season, lot of people tried to have a new build to play on during stay at home holidays