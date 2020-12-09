Where is this urgency for new GPUs coming from?

peppergomez
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 730
It's nuts that these new cards are in such short supply. It's making me not even consider a new build. I'll just wait until whenever in 2021 that this supply issue isn't so acute. I know a game like Cyberpunk is making folks want to upgrade ASAP but hell that game will be a bug-filled mess for the better part of 2021 I will wager...so, without wanting to come off like a troll, what is fueling this sense of urgency for the impossible-to-find new cards from both AMD and NVIDIA? Like, folks waiting in long lines, etc. Don't get me wrong...I am really looking forward to gaming in 4K but it seems like you pay a hefty price - both in cash and in time and in troubleshooting/headaches (like with the LG CX48) - to join that club. So why not wait it out until said cards are available and the overall situation has stabilized?
I am not dunking on anyone and I know this is after all [H] but the supply>demand reality is nuts right now.
