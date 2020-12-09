Where is this urgency for new GPUs coming from?

It's nuts that these new cards are in such short supply. It's making me not even consider a new build. I'll just wait until whenever in 2021 that this supply issue isn't so acute. I know a game like Cyberpunk is making folks want to upgrade ASAP but hell that game will be a bug-filled mess for the better part of 2021 I will wager...so, without wanting to come off like a troll, what is fueling this sense of urgency for the impossible-to-find new cards from both AMD and NVIDIA? Like, folks waiting in long lines, etc. Don't get me wrong...I am really looking forward to gaming in 4K but it seems like you pay a hefty price - both in cash and in time and in troubleshooting/headaches (like with the LG CX48) - to join that club. So why not wait it out until said cards are available and the overall situation has stabilized?

I am not dunking on anyone and I know this is after all [H] but the supply>demand reality is nuts right now.
 
People are bored and have a lot of leftover cash they couldn't spend on holidays.
 
To give credit where credit is due, these new cards also are pretty fantastic. They are extremely fast and feature-rich--all of them. Combine that with a somewhat underwhelming prior generation and the holiday season, and it's not surprising there is demand.
 
peppergomez said:
what is fueling this sense of urgency for the impossible-to-find new cards from both AMD and NVIDIA?
You can also look at some older card to see it is more generalized than the new card, but that a cascade (new card hard to find, augment demand for older card and so on)

There is a bunch of factor and our ultra precise efficiency modern supply chain world (just in time shipping, no lost, no long storage), any change in demand/supply can create chaos, just see what happened in banana when all the demand for banana (small banana restaurant use + regular banane) became 100% regular banana at the start of the pandemic, or toilet paper when the demand for industrial restaurant/office/hotel toilet paper shifted to be all residential packaged toilet paper.

There is extra elements to this:

) Since Pascal in 2016, nothing got people excited very much, it probably created some back up of demands in the expensive $400 plus video card market
) The new offering offer nice performance by $ over the previous offering and because of the new console studio can make expensive game really massive in term of hardware demand a la Cyberpunk and so on
) 4K TV plugged into GPUs work more and more, with VRR and so on
) holiday season, lot of people tried to have a new build to play on during stay at home holidays
 
Because humans are getting more sedentary and lazy and now COVID has given them even more of an excuse to live in a virtual/digital world....

I love my games more than anything, always have, but AFTER a hard days work or during vacation. Work hard, play hard.

In a relatively short amount of time humans have gone from needing to labor all day to survive (farm, build, etc.) to sitting around most of the time. All while taking in more calories.

Just my salty opinion...:)
 
I think it's a combination of:

-GPUs being more complicated, and resource intensive to manufacturer than ever.
-PC gaming being more popular than ever
-A dash of pandemic with everyone stuck at home
-A pinch of scalping being within the ability of anyone with google and free time.

Those powers combined make Captain F@%$ People Who Want To Buy GPUs.

Just looking at the size of modern GPUs, it's easy to see manufactures are throwing everything the can at GPUs to give us meaningful performance jumps. If they could go back to selling cards the size of 8800s I don't think manufacturing would have nearly as much trouble keeping up.
 
