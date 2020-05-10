Where have all the Post code LED displays gone (and why are the few out there married to WIFI boards)

I have been looking to upgrade my motherboard and CPU and plan on going Ryzen this time around. While most motherboards are currently out of stock right now, it looks like there will be a big influx of stock the last half of May (according to Amazon's website in stock dates and Fry's website showing a lot of their motherboards as "coming soon"). The bigger problem I am running into is it seems that, for the most part, the manufacturers are not putting Post/Q code LED displays on their boards any more and the few oboards that do have the displays are all WIFI boards. My last few system builds have all had boards that included a Post code LED display and having that display has saved my bacon on more than one occasion when I have done something stupid or had a component fail. I wonder how much added board cost is due to the WIFI that is not needed. Sure I can just disable it but why should I have to buy it in the first place. Plus if you are a hard core gamer you will usually go wired anyway but I see a ton of Gaming Boards (both with and without a post code display) with WIFI added to the board. Most of the WIFI-Post/Qcode boards are all aroung $300.00 or more (in some cases much more like the Captain Whiz-bang $600.00 + boards) so how is a budget gamer/overclocker going to get a decent board with a Post Code Display? Thanks for listening to my little rant.