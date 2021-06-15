Where does the 'Two Sticks' are better than 'Four Sticks' idea come from?

Two sticks are better than four.

You want two 8gb sticks, not four 4gb sticks to get to 16gb of RAM

I've heard this touted throughout my perusing of tech forums:etc. etc.I've always assumed the people asserting this knew what they were talking about. Then I ran across these:Both articles claim that filling up all 4 slots is better than running only 2 in the primary.So if TechSpot is correct - where does the 'old saw' come from, and how long has 4 been better than 2?