Where does the 'Two Sticks' are better than 'Four Sticks' idea come from?

I've heard this touted throughout my perusing of tech forums:
I've always assumed the people asserting this knew what they were talking about. Then I ran across these:
https://www.techspot.com/article/1971-more-ram-modules-better-for-gaming/
https://www.techspot.com/article/2140-ryzen-5000-memory-performance/
Both articles claim that filling up all 4 slots is better than running only 2 in the primary.
So if TechSpot is correct - where does the 'old saw' come from, and how long has 4 been better than 2?
