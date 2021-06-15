Where does the 'Two Sticks' are better than 'Four Sticks' idea come from?

D

DarkSideA8

Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
823
I've heard this touted throughout my perusing of tech forums:
  • Two sticks are better than four.
  • You want two 8gb sticks, not four 4gb sticks to get to 16gb of RAM
etc. etc.

I've always assumed the people asserting this knew what they were talking about. Then I ran across these:
https://www.techspot.com/article/1971-more-ram-modules-better-for-gaming/
https://www.techspot.com/article/2140-ryzen-5000-memory-performance/

Both articles claim that filling up all 4 slots is better than running only 2 in the primary.

So if TechSpot is correct - where does the 'old saw' come from, and how long has 4 been better than 2?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
28,219
2 is easier on the imc. i saw those too but havent confirmed, or seen anyone confirm it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top