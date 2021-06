Update:



I am wrapping up the setup of my new PC:



I have a lamptron w/ 6 thermal sensor, 3 of them is connected to 3 separate NVMe m.2 SSD. I then use electrical tape to try to stick the thermal sensor of my Lamptron fan controller on the surface of my SSD (heatsink). It does NOT stick



So I then use scrotch tape to cross tape on top of the electrical tape. It also does not stick.



So now I am about to order Kapton tape, as suggested by you guys above, but the local electronics store told me Kapton is less sticky and it doesn't really work well w/ sticking it to metal. Is that true?



He recommend gaffer tape, now I can buy gaffer tape, but that's no difference than duct tape. And the surface of the m.2 SSD can get very hot. Is it safe to use gaffer tape or duct tape



in short, what tape stick to metal?