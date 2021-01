Yes. There's a general video card shortage. Just about everything decent sells out quickly unless the vendor prices it well over MSRP. How quickly depends on the card. Radeon 6xxx and RTX 3080s just go poof. 3090s are probably the easiest to get of the new cards due to the high price and margins starting to get too low to scalp them. Even decent budget models don't stick around though. I've seen GTX 1660s and 5600XTs available occasionally near MSRP on Newegg, but look again a bit later and they're gone. I'm not looking for a card right now (snagged a 3090 last month), but I've been kind of keeping an eye on the general situation just out of curiosity.