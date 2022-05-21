Where card prices need to fall to

I'm sure it comes as no surprise to anyone on this forum that earnings have fallen through the floor. Back in November, I was earning up to $35 CAD per day with my rig. Now, the same rig delivered my first single digit earnings result for a day: just $8.87 CAD. And that's 3 3090's chugging their little hearts out. A more typical earnings level is $11.00 CAD, but still. And power costs me about $2 per day, even at our preferred rate of 8 cents per KW/H.



So, I got to wondering: if I wanted to pay a 3090 off in 12 months, and I was stuck with a daily earnings level of $3.67 per card per day, what should I pay for a 3090? The answer is discouraging: just $1,339.00 CAD.



Given that the cheapest new 3090 is currently selling for around $2,100 CAD, it seems unlikely that prices will drop that much any time soon. But it serves as a bit of a reference point: if you want to pay your card off within a year, either earnings need to increase dramatically or prices need to fall. Frankly, I don't see either happening soon.



Do you see graphics card prices taking a serious dive in the next 6 months?