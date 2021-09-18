Where can I get a GPU Fan cable Y Splitter?

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 557
I have a reference AMD 6700xt that I want to use my custom fan bracket for, which I used perfectly for my 5700xt. The problem is that my 5700xt was an AIB, so I could simply just remove the crappy 92mm fans and attach my fan bracket. For the AMD reference card, the fans are basically attached to the heatsink, and the tear down is not nearly as clean. So I want to use both, i'll have my bracket immediately below the card. This is doable, but I need a Y Cable splitter that can plug into the GPU Fan header and accept 2 GPU fans. They will all be on the same PWM signal, but I will be adjusting that via software, so again that is fine. All I am finding on Amazon and Google is a Y Splitter that takes 2 Case Fans and allows you to plug that into the GPU. That is different that what I want, because there is a size difference between the GPU and Case fan headers.
To review:
NO to this: CRJ 4-Pin PWM GPU Dual Fan Splitter (Female GPU, 2 Male Case Fans)
YES to this: (Female GPU, 2 Male GPU)
thanks yall
