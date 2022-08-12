Where can I find iMovie for iMac 27-inch Late 2012?

Hey guys!
Hope you're all doing well. You helped me a while back with upgrading my 27-inch iMac Late 2012 with 32GB RAM and also a new SSD with the thermal kit so that the fan doesn't run 24/7. Many thanks to all of you [H]orde
I'm SOL since I can only install Catalina (unless I'm wrong? If so, correct me, please) on my Late 2012, I have trouble downloading iMovie. I tried APP STORE but it says I need a newer OS.
I never downloaded it before so it's not in my 'Apple Cart' or old Apple downloads. I looked at www.archive.org and the following link:
https://archive.org/details/appleimovie10point1point12
Am I safe in downloading it?
All in all - the machine is literally worth less than $200 USD (as per fleaBay), but I'd love to put together videos of my vacations and such. Honestly, that's all I ever needed/wanted this machine for.
So - am I okay to download iMovie from the archive.org site? Or, is there a way I can do a newer OS than Catalina? Or, is there a way to get it from the 'official' App Store?
Thanks, guys!!! Will post vacay video when I'm done.
-Ravin
