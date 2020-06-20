Where can I find AM4 hardware for H100i ????

I have a H100i and need to find AM4 mounting hardware. The problems seems to be that mine is a Version 1, as far as I can tell. The box only has labels for H110I Hydro series.

This thing was a used purchase and collecting dust on the shelf. It does not have any round mounting hardware and I don't know what should be purchased to make it fit.

If I can't get some solid advice I may as well just toss this and buy a new $99.00 cooler as I am not looking for any OC.

Help appreciated.