Where can I find a power supply cover shroud?

For example if my case is older and and the power supply is exposed at the bottom and I dislike seeing the wires, what can be done about it?

Individually sleeving the cables is a pain in the ass and they would still be exposed.

New cases with built-in shrouds are cheap like 99 bucks or less sometimes but if you don't wanna deal with a whole nother case...

The thing is if you like your case but only dislike how the power supply is exposed what can one do?

I sold my welding machine and really don't wanna deal with fabrication or anything honestly.

Easy cheap fix to cover it?
 
