Where can I find a power supply cover shroud?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 2,456
For example if my case is older and and the power supply is exposed at the bottom and I dislike seeing the wires, what can be done about it?
Individually sleeving the cables is a pain in the ass and they would still be exposed.
New cases with built-in shrouds are cheap like 99 bucks or less sometimes but if you don't wanna deal with a whole nother case...
The thing is if you like your case but only dislike how the power supply is exposed what can one do?
I sold my welding machine and really don't wanna deal with fabrication or anything honestly.
Easy cheap fix to cover it?
Individually sleeving the cables is a pain in the ass and they would still be exposed.
New cases with built-in shrouds are cheap like 99 bucks or less sometimes but if you don't wanna deal with a whole nother case...
The thing is if you like your case but only dislike how the power supply is exposed what can one do?
I sold my welding machine and really don't wanna deal with fabrication or anything honestly.
Easy cheap fix to cover it?